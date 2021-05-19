 Skip to main content
Beverly Niksch (nee Keller)

LOWELL, IN — Beverly Nikshc (nee Keller), 75, of Lowell, passed away peacefully Monday morning, May 17, 2021, at her home in Lowell surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Douglas D. Niksch; son, Bryan (Carol) Niksch; daughters, Beth Ann (Brandon) Pulley and Dana Niksch; four grandchildren: Shauna, Hunter and Peyton Niksch, and Rhett Pulley. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Keller and Mae (Will) Grundstrom.

Her most joyous moments were spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling with her family. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Lowell, IN.

There will be no public visitation or service, with private cremation through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell, IN.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family asks to honor Beverly by donating to Shriners Hospitals for Children. www.sheetsfuneral.com.

