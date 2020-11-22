Beverly Odlivak

A graduate of Northwestern's Wesley-Passavant School of Nursing in Chicago. Beverly worked as a nurse in Chicago, IL and Hammond, IN before raising her two children. A faithful member of Griffith Lutheran Church since 1961, she was active with the GLC Women's and Mission groups and served many years as a Sunday School Teacher and Elder. She was also active for many years with the Highland Women's Club, including a term as President. Beverly loved traveling with her husband, Joseph, especially sharing their rustic hideaway in the Colorado Rockies with family and friends. She lived for her granddaughter, Liana, her "sunshine".