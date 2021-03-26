Beverly Sue Robinson

Oct. 6, 1965 — Feb. 25, 2021

CEDAR LAKE, IN — Beverly passed away after a short stay at the hospital. She was a lifelong resident of Cedar Lake, IN.

She is preceded in death after her parents, Edward and Susie Robinson.

Survived by sister, Edith Robinson; brothers, John and Mike; nephew, Steven Robinson; niece, Toni Robinson; Randy and Edward Robinson.

Beverly was an avid animal lover. She will be missed by many.