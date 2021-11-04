Bianca M. Danese
Aug. 22, 1932 — Oct. 25, 2021
CHICAGO, IL — Bianca M. Danese, age 89, died peacefully the morning of October 25, 2021, at Smith Village Senior Living in Chicago. Beloved daughter of the late Leonardo and Angela Danese (nee Pallotto); loving twin sister of the late Bruna M. Danese and sisters: late Eda (late Enea) Mannarelli, late Petronilla (late Lt. Col. George) Weir and the late Maria Danese; dear aunt of Emilia (late Wayne) Crawford, Angelo (Margaret) Mannarelli, Annamarie (Michael) Konar, Robert (Diane) Weir, Denise (Jeffrey) Bartlett and Andrew Mannarelli; fond great-aunt of several nieces and nephews.
Bianca was born on August 22, 1932, in Montenero Valcocchiara, Italy and emigrated to the U.S. in July 1947. She and her twin sister, Bruna, were immediately enrolled in school at Aquinas High School to resume their education. Bianca graduated from St. Xavier University with a BS in Education and a Master's in Education and Counseling from Loyola University. She was a dedicated and admired teacher for over 30 years at Henry Clay School, where she taught the 4th, 5th and 6th grades.
Committed to her faith, family, friends and students, Bianca is remembered for her never-ending kindness, consideration and joyfulness. She traveled to many places around the world, China, Russia, South America and all of Europe. Always thinking of others, wherever she traveled, she returned with interesting stories and precious gifts. She took pleasure in sharing favorite collectibles of porcelain figurines, LLadros from Spain and Hummels from Germany. Bianca relished the Arts, holding annual season tickets for both the opera and the symphony. After retiring, she especially enjoyed taking art classes and painting still life images.
Visitation on Monday, November 8, 2021, 9:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Prayers 11:00 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge to St. Germaine Church 9711 S. Kolin Ave., Oak Lawn; Mass 11:30 a.m.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral information: (708) 422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that remembrances in Bianca's name be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 7th Fl., New York, NY 10001.