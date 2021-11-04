Bianca M. Danese

Aug. 22, 1932 — Oct. 25, 2021

CHICAGO, IL — Bianca M. Danese, age 89, died peacefully the morning of October 25, 2021, at Smith Village Senior Living in Chicago. Beloved daughter of the late Leonardo and Angela Danese (nee Pallotto); loving twin sister of the late Bruna M. Danese and sisters: late Eda (late Enea) Mannarelli, late Petronilla (late Lt. Col. George) Weir and the late Maria Danese; dear aunt of Emilia (late Wayne) Crawford, Angelo (Margaret) Mannarelli, Annamarie (Michael) Konar, Robert (Diane) Weir, Denise (Jeffrey) Bartlett and Andrew Mannarelli; fond great-aunt of several nieces and nephews.

Bianca was born on August 22, 1932, in Montenero Valcocchiara, Italy and emigrated to the U.S. in July 1947. She and her twin sister, Bruna, were immediately enrolled in school at Aquinas High School to resume their education. Bianca graduated from St. Xavier University with a BS in Education and a Master's in Education and Counseling from Loyola University. She was a dedicated and admired teacher for over 30 years at Henry Clay School, where she taught the 4th, 5th and 6th grades.