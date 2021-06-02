FORT WAYNE — Bill "Dicey" Zemaitis Sr., 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at his home. He was born in Westland, PA, to the late Stanley and Anna Zemaitis. Bill worked over 50 years as a bricklayer with the BAC Local #4 Merrillville, IN, Chapter. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of American Legion Post 47. Bill was a Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree member of Council 10596 of Munster, IN, and also a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church of Fort Wayne. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley Veydt Zemaitis, of Fort Wayne; children: Bill (Amy) Zemaitis Jr., of Fort Wayne, Bob (Valerie) Zemaitis, of Crown Point, IN, Brian (Ginnie) Zemaitis, of Wesley Chapel, FL, and Brenda Zemaitis, of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren: Blair (Jacob), Billy III, Bryce, Bobby Jr., Jonny, Brian Jr., Brayden, Brody and Branson; one great-grandson, JJ; a brother and a sister.