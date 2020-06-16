× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Bill Ferngren passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family after a long, valiantly fought battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Bill was born and raised on the Southside of Chicago, graduated from Fenger High School in 1960, and went to work for Illinois Bell before marrying the love of his life, Rose, on April 11, 1964.

Bill and Rose moved from Roseland, Illinois to Valparaiso in 1974, where they raised their four children: Andrea, Audrey, Bill, and Amy.

While working his way up thru the ranks with Illinois Bell, he was always a very dedicated and loving husband and father involved in all aspects of their lives.

So well liked by all (people and animals alike), Bill was extremely social; he never met a stranger, had a fantastic sense of humor, and lived life to the fullest. He loved beer, golf, Chicago sports, music, the casino, and cars.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Rose, their children: Andrea, Audrey (Jason), Bill (Lori), and Amy (Matt), and six grandchildren: Alexis, Emma, Logan, Aleah, Will, and Trevor.

He will be missed more than words can say, he was a gift. In honor of you Dad: "Hey whaddaya say?"

There are no services scheduled at this time; in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's name to the Parkinson's Foundation. https://secure3.convio.net/prkorg/site/SPageNavigator/2017_donate_form_2.html