CALUMET REGION - Bill Holland Sr., age 85, passed away peacefully in his home on January 17, 2019. Formerly of the Calumet region, Bill retired to Florida and is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne. His children include, Bill Holland, the late Terry Holland, Richard Cameron, Camille (Jeffrey) Piper; grandchildren: Justin (Stacey) Holland, Jack Holland, Ashley Holland, Sarah (Collin) Christ, Dr. Caitlyn (Matthew) Roberts, Adam (Savannah) Piper, Jayden Cameron; great grandchildren: Caleb Roberts, and Madison. Bill's siblings include the late Bob Holland, Jim (Pat) Holland, and Shirley (late Nash) Contreras. He is survived by his many loving niece is a nephews.
Bill served two tours in Korea and went on to become a Chicago police officer for seven years. He retired as a pipefitter with the local 597. He was a member of the Whiting Mason Lodge. Bill was the commander of the power squadron in Stuart, Florida. He was an avid sailor who enjoyed blue water sailing. He spent time racing stock cars and owned many Motorcycles. Bill will be missed dearly by all and will be laid to rest in a military cemetery in Bushnell, FL.