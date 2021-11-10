Bill Kraft

Dec. 29, 1964 — Nov. 6, 2021

BURNS HARBOR, IN — Bill Kraft, age 56 of Burns Harbor, IN passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in Burns Harbor, IN. He was born on December 29, 1964 in Gary, IN to Warner and Karen (Lichtenstein) Kraft.

Bill is survived by his father, Warner Kraft; sister, Lori (David) Annable; aunt and uncle, Bonnie (Mark) Seaman; nephew, Jason (Lisa) Hayes; great-nephews: Koyie and Colt Hayes; and furbaby niece, Tosh. He was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Kraft.

Bill graduated from Chesterton High School in 1983. He spent his employment days dealing with motors, cars, small motors. Bill owned his own business, KarKraft, and also worked at Porter Auto and Superior Construction Local 142. Bill was a soft spoken, kind hearted person whose passions were for horsepower and hot sauce.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. A Memorial Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of remembrance at 4:00 p.m at the funeral home. Memorial Donations in Bill's memory may be made to Lakeshore Paws, 4611 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.