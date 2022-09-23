Bill Unyi

SHOREWOOD, IL - Bill Unyi, age 85, of Shorewood, IL passed away peacefully in his sleep with his family by his side to his heavenly home and the "Big Back 9" in the sky, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Bill is survived by his loving children: Bill (Sherri) Unyi and Christine Unyi; Proud Grandpa to: Billy and Sydney Unyi; Loving brother to Jim (Lynn) Unyi; along with Uncle to many nieces and nephews and cousins. Bill was preceded in death by his father and mother: Bill and Helen Unyi; and sister and brother-in-law: Joan and Bud Grozav.

In honor of Bill's life, friends and family will gather on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Visitation for Bill will be from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friends and family are invited to attend both events on Saturday afternoon at the funeral home along with the Unyi family. Dress Attire for the Funeral Home Visitation and Service: Please wear Chicago Sports Teams Attire, Any Sports Teams Attire, or casual dress attire.

Bill was born in Chicago, IL and grew up in the West Pullman neighborhood of Chicago. During his youth, he loved spending time at West Pullman Park competing in several activities there, but mostly in swimming and water polo. Bill also loved many summers of his youth spent in Canada with family where he went horseback riding and fishing. He attended Fenger High School in the Roseland neighborhood of Chicago. Bill was active in football, swimming and water polo at Fenger and won many awards in all of these sports while playing there for the Titans. He was very proud to have been a part of the 1954 Chicago Prep Bowl football championship team that played at Soldier Field in Chicago. Fenger beat Mount Carmel 20-13 to become Chicago City Champs that year. Bill was also a part of two Chicago city swimming and water polo championships while at Fenger. During his summers in high school, he was proud to have worked as a lifeguard for the Chicago Park District at many of the beaches in Chicago on Lake Michigan. He was credited with saving several lives during his time as a lifeguard on those beaches. After high school, he attended and played football at Murray State University in Murray, KY. He earned All-OVC (Ohio Valley Conference) honors for his junior and senior seasons at Murray for the Thoroughbreds (now Racers) along with being their team leader in receptions at Split End and Tight End for both of those seasons. Bill earned Little All-American honors for his senior season at the same positions.

Bill graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in PE from Murray State and was proud to be the first generation from his family to attend college. After college he went on to become a high school Driver's Ed and PE teacher at both TF North HS in Calumet City, IL and TF South HS in Lansing, IL while also earning his Master's Degree in Education during his time at both schools. Bill also coached swimming and football for many years while teaching at TF North. He loved his time teaching and coaching and adored many of his students from throughout the years. He retired from teaching in 1994 and coined the term "Out the Door in '94" as part of his retirement slogan amongst his teaching comrades that were retiring with him at the same time. Bill made several life-long friends with teachers and students during his teaching years at North and South. Bill lived in several places over the years, but mostly in Calumet City, IL and Lansing, IL. He lived in Lansing for over 35 years. Bill moved to Shorewood, IL later in his life to be closer to his kids and grandkids. He was very proud of his Hungarian heritage and loved cooking Hungarian foods. His specialties were Hungarian Pepper Stew and Paprika Chicken and Dumplings. He loved food, but especially pizza and ribs. His favorites for both were Pizza Pete in Calumet City, IL and The Homestead for ribs in Blue Island, IL. Bill's hobbies along with cooking were traveling, hunting, fishing (He was very proud of the sailfish he caught and mounted from a fishing trip in Acapulco, Mexico in the 60s), watching sports in person and on TV (He loved all the local Chicago sports teams), movies, exercising and golf. He had a great love for golf and played as much as he could with friends when he retired. But his greatest passion was spending time with his family and friends. Bill loved his family and friends. They were his life-blood. His kids and grandkids meant the world to him and you could find him most of the time with his kids and grandkids at their sporting events and other activities. He would like to be remembered for being a caring and loving Dad and Grandpa, a loyal friend and for making people smile and laugh more. He loved to talk to people and laugh. Bill was loved by many and will be truly missed.

The Unyi family would like to thank all of the staff at St. Joe's and Lightways Hospice in Joliet, IL for all of their love and compassion with Bill and his family during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinsons Research in Bill's name would be appreciated.