Aug. 22, 1940 - March 10, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Bill V. Celms, age 81, a resident of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Bill was born on August 22, 1940, an only child to John and Emma Celms.

He was a US Army Veteran who served during the Vietnam War. Bill was retired after 37 years as a sergeant with the Crown Point Police Department (Badge # 25) where he was tagged with the nickname "Monster".

He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Bill had many hobbies throughout the years. .. working on his wife's race car back in the day, fishing, landscaping their yard, competing in archery competitions, and sharing his love of guns with his buddies.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Chris) Cunningham; grandsons: Parker, Chase, Smith, Montgomery, and Gavynn; along with extended family and many friends. Bill is preceded in death by his loving wife Phyllis "Cookie" of 49 years, daughter Tracie Celms-Rinkovsky and his parents.

At Bill's request, in lieu of any services or celebration of life please raise a toast to him at your next dinner. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com