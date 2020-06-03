× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Billie F. Cox

VALPARAISO, IN — Billie F. Cox, 84, of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Susan; daughter, Melanie Cox, of Crown Point; son, Troy (Kristie) Cox, of Roachdale, IN; and four grandchildren: Tanner Cox, of Crown Point, Darcie, Toby and Logan Cox, of Roachdale; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Marge Wharff; four brothers: Virgil, Russel "Peck," Bob and Nick; as well as three nephews: Brad, Randy and Rusty Cox. Bill was born to Noble and Gertie Cox in Sullivan, IN, on December 15, 1935.

Bill was a fire spotter for the Greene Sullivan State Forest, a welder at Blaw-Knox in East Chicago, and worked at IMCO in Crown Point, and Hammond Fence Company.

Bill was an avid fisherman and mushroom hunter. He was a fan of NASCAR and enjoyed playing Bingo. Bill was "a biscuits and gravy guy."

Bill attended Southlake Christian Church in Crown Point. He was loved immensely by his family and will be missed.