Billie F. Cox
VALPARAISO, IN — Billie F. Cox, 84, of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Susan; daughter, Melanie Cox, of Crown Point; son, Troy (Kristie) Cox, of Roachdale, IN; and four grandchildren: Tanner Cox, of Crown Point, Darcie, Toby and Logan Cox, of Roachdale; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Marge Wharff; four brothers: Virgil, Russel "Peck," Bob and Nick; as well as three nephews: Brad, Randy and Rusty Cox. Bill was born to Noble and Gertie Cox in Sullivan, IN, on December 15, 1935.
Bill was a fire spotter for the Greene Sullivan State Forest, a welder at Blaw-Knox in East Chicago, and worked at IMCO in Crown Point, and Hammond Fence Company.
Bill was an avid fisherman and mushroom hunter. He was a fan of NASCAR and enjoyed playing Bingo. Bill was "a biscuits and gravy guy."
Bill attended Southlake Christian Church in Crown Point. He was loved immensely by his family and will be missed.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, June 5, 2020, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 AM with Pastor John Starr officiating. Bill will be laid to rest at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Dugger, IN.
Due to COVID-19, visitation will be limited, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in honor of Bill to the Lung Cancer Association, https://action.lung.org.
Visit Bill's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.