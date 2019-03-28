FLORIDA/FORMERLY OF MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Billie-Faye Granger passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019. She was born on September 25, 1949 in Michigan City, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Hanke and Louise Brown; stepdaughter, Stacey Granger.
Billie-Faye is survived by her husband, Joseph; daughter Elizabeth (Rick Jan) Dekker; sons, Robert (Jenn) Libke and Ryan (Megan) Libke; grandchildren, Lauren Dekker, Justin Dekker, Dirk Dekker, Christopher Libke, Rach Libke, Gage Libke, Britton Libke, Emmy Libke, Hudson Libke; sister, Sharon Auber; brothers, Kenneth and Greg Hanke; former husband-Robert Libke; extended family, Sean (Melissa) Granger; sons, Reilly and Carson Granger.
Billie-Faye enjoyed Florida and her many travels all over the world. She loved golf and had an official hole-in-one during her third round of golf. She will be remembered with a memorial service at a future date at St. Lukes United Church, 2000 E. Coolspring Ave., Michigan City, IN. Interment Greenwood Cemetery, 153 Tilden Ave., Michigan City, IN.
In lieu of flowers, your donation to Carmelite Home for Girls, in Billie-Faye's name would be appreciated: 4840 Grasselli Ave., East Chicago, IN 46312. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (CROWN POINT) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com