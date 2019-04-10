MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Billie-Faye Granger passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019. She was born on September 25, 1949 in Michigan City, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents- Kenneth Hanke and Louise Brown; stepdaughter-Stacey Granger. Billie-Faye is survived by her husband, Joseph; daughter-Elizabeth (Rick Jan) Dekker; sons, Robert (Jenn) Libke and Ryan (Megan) Libke; grandchildren, Lauren Dekker, Justin Dekker, Dirk Dekker, Christopher Libke, Rachel Libke, Gage Libke, Britton Libke, Emmy Libke, Hudson Libke; sister, Sharon Auber; brothers, Kenneth and Greg Hanke; former husband, Robert Libke; extended family, Sean (Melissa) Granger; sons, Reilly and Carson Granger.
Billie-Faye enjoyed Florida and her many travels all over the world. She loved golf and had an official hole-in-one during her third round of golf.
She will be remembered with a Memorial service on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service at St. Lukes United Church, 2000 E. Coolspring Ave., Michigan City, IN. Services will terminate at the church. Interment will be private at a future date at Greenwood Cemetery in Michigan City, IN.
In lieu of flowers, your donation to Carmelite Home for Girls, in Billie-Faye's name would be appreciated : 4840 Grasselli Ave., East Chicago, IN 46312. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (CROWN POINT) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com