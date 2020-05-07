Billie L. Holtz

HOBART, IN — Billie L. Holtz, 81, a longtime Hobart resident, passed away Monday May 4, 2020. He was born on November 26, 1938, in North Star, Nebraska, to the late Walter and Ruth Holtz. Billie worked as a mechanic for Shaver Chevrolet and also the State of Indiana Transportation Department.

He is survived by two sons, Billie and Walter Holtz of Hobart, IN; two brothers, Jack Holtz of TX; Thomas Holtz of NE; two sisters, Virginia (Ralph) Cavanough of DE and Mary Molly of AK.

Billie was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Holtz.

Burial of cremains will be Friday, May 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. graveside service at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso with Pastor Ron Smith officiating. Cremation services were provided by REES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Hobart Chapel, (219) 942-2109. www.reesfuneralhomes.com

