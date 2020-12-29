Sept. 7, 1946 - Dec. 20, 2020
EAST CHICAGO, IN - Billie Ruth (Tucker) Holmes, 74, of East Chicago, IN passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
She was born in Canton, MS to Almatine (Webb) and John D. Tucker on September 7, 1946. After graduating from high school, Billie Ruth attended Purdue University, where she majored in nursing. While at Purdue, Billie Ruth met and married Dr. John Wesley Holmes. Together, they had three children: John Alan, Elizabeth Ann, and Kathlene Alysia.
As a member of the Apostolic Church of God, Billie Ruth was devoted to bible studies, received her Evangelist certificate, and worked with nursing homes to care for the elderly.
Billie Ruth is survived by her three children: one son, John Holmes; two daughters: Elizabeth Littlejohn and Dr. Kathlene Campbell; two sons-in-law: Dwight Littlejohn and Christopher Campbell; two grandchildren: Mia Littlejohn and Preston Littlejohn; four brothers: Dwayne Tucker, Eddie Tucker, James Tucker, and Marvin Tucker; five sisters: Diane Bigham, Mary Raybon, Carolyn Tucker, Denise Tucker, and Sharon Tucker; one uncle, William Webb; three sisters-in-law: Diane Tucker, Doris Tucker, and Jenny Tucker; one brother-in-law, Cedric Bigham; and numerous nieces, nephews, and related family members. Billie Ruth was preceded in death by her mother; father; brother, John David Tucker; brother-in-law, Kennieth Raybon; and one niece and one great nephew.
Funeral services will be live streamed via divinityfuneralhome.com and Facebook.com on the DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME page on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN.