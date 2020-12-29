Sept. 7, 1946 - Dec. 20, 2020

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Billie Ruth (Tucker) Holmes, 74, of East Chicago, IN passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

She was born in Canton, MS to Almatine (Webb) and John D. Tucker on September 7, 1946. After graduating from high school, Billie Ruth attended Purdue University, where she majored in nursing. While at Purdue, Billie Ruth met and married Dr. John Wesley Holmes. Together, they had three children: John Alan, Elizabeth Ann, and Kathlene Alysia.

As a member of the Apostolic Church of God, Billie Ruth was devoted to bible studies, received her Evangelist certificate, and worked with nursing homes to care for the elderly.