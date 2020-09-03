GARY, IN - Billy "Deer Hunter" Fulton born February 16, 1938 in Ruleville, MS. He was a lifelong resident of Gary, IN until death. Billy passed away August 29, 2020. He retired from U.S. Steel Gary Works. Billy was preceded in death by his daughter Phyllis Elaine Fulton. He leaves to cherish his loving memories his wife, Bernice Fulton; sister Norma Askew of Gary, IN; two daughters Cornita Diane Mabone and Arneisha Santoya Fulton; two sons, Willilam "Turkey" (Nakia) Fulton and Reginald LaMar Fulton; six grandchildren, Ivori Fulton, Irelin Fulton, William Fulton, III, Carmen Mabon, Ashanti Bradley, Amber Bradley; one great grandson, Kingston (Buffalo) Lackey and a host of cousins and friends.