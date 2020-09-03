 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billy "Deer Hunter" Fulton

Billy "Deer Hunter" Fulton

{{featured_button_text}}
Billy "Deer Hunter" Fulton

GARY, IN - Billy "Deer Hunter" Fulton born February 16, 1938 in Ruleville, MS. He was a lifelong resident of Gary, IN until death. Billy passed away August 29, 2020. He retired from U.S. Steel Gary Works. Billy was preceded in death by his daughter Phyllis Elaine Fulton. He leaves to cherish his loving memories his wife, Bernice Fulton; sister Norma Askew of Gary, IN; two daughters Cornita Diane Mabone and Arneisha Santoya Fulton; two sons, Willilam "Turkey" (Nakia) Fulton and Reginald LaMar Fulton; six grandchildren, Ivori Fulton, Irelin Fulton, William Fulton, III, Carmen Mabon, Ashanti Bradley, Amber Bradley; one great grandson, Kingston (Buffalo) Lackey and a host of cousins and friends.

Visitation will be Friday September 4, 2020 12:00-8:00 p.m. Family Hour will be 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be Saturday September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. All services will be held at MANUEL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME "Your Parlor of Peace" 421 W. 5th Ave., Gary, IN.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts