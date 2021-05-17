 Skip to main content
Billy Herman Scott

Billy Herman Scott

June 22, 1940 - May 13, 2021

PORTER, IN - Billy Herman Scott, age 80 of Porter, IN passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021. He was born on June 22, 1940 in Philippi, TN to Herman and Monita (Pugh) Scott.

Billy is survived by his wife, Ana (Suarez) Scott; daughters: Beverly Welter, Sherry McCoy, Shelia (Mike) Sutter; sons: Robert Scott, Benjiman Scott; brothers: Thomas (Thelma) Scott, Jerry (Loretta) Scott. He was preceded in death by his mother, Monita Pauline Williams; father, Herman Scott; sisters: Margaret Troke, Sally Brown, Katie Gardner, Hazel Castleman; step-father, Joseph Williams.

Billy was a caring family man who loved life, worked hard, and gave of himself unconditionally. He founded and owned a trucking company that he was proud of and worked at everyday to provide for his family until the end of his life. Billy will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Arrangements entrusted to Edmonds & Evans Funeral and Cremation Services.

