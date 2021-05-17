PORTER, IN - Billy Herman Scott, age 80 of Porter, IN passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021. He was born on June 22, 1940 in Philippi, TN to Herman and Monita (Pugh) Scott.

Billy was a caring family man who loved life, worked hard, and gave of himself unconditionally. He founded and owned a trucking company that he was proud of and worked at everyday to provide for his family until the end of his life. Billy will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.