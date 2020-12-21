Jan 27, 1931 - Dec 18, 2020

BROOKSTON, IN - Billy Joe Salyer, 89 of Brookston since 2011 and formerly of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. He was born January 27, 1931 in Salyersville, KY to Ben and Ruth (Penix) Salyer. Bill proudly served in the US Army and National Guard as an operating engineer, rebuilding roads and bridges in Europe post WWII. He later became a self-employed businessman, launching a successful insurance agency in Valparaiso.

Bill was a founding member of the Lake Area Conservancy District, served as a volunteer fireman in Washington Township, and acted in the community theater at Pine Knob, KY. He was an accomplished woodworker, making furniture and useful household items that he handed out to many people over the years. Bill was also a prolific writer of limericks, often composing them on the spot for restaurant waitstaff. He was a hard worker his entire life, and helped the people he encountered along the way. Bill was a well-respected man, and a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be dearly missed.