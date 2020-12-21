Jan 27, 1931 - Dec 18, 2020
BROOKSTON, IN - Billy Joe Salyer, 89 of Brookston since 2011 and formerly of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. He was born January 27, 1931 in Salyersville, KY to Ben and Ruth (Penix) Salyer. Bill proudly served in the US Army and National Guard as an operating engineer, rebuilding roads and bridges in Europe post WWII. He later became a self-employed businessman, launching a successful insurance agency in Valparaiso.
Bill was a founding member of the Lake Area Conservancy District, served as a volunteer fireman in Washington Township, and acted in the community theater at Pine Knob, KY. He was an accomplished woodworker, making furniture and useful household items that he handed out to many people over the years. Bill was also a prolific writer of limericks, often composing them on the spot for restaurant waitstaff. He was a hard worker his entire life, and helped the people he encountered along the way. Bill was a well-respected man, and a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be dearly missed.
On June 17, 1951 in Medaryville, he married Helen Jane Spencer, who preceded him in death in 2016. He is survived by their children: William Salyer of Kansas City, MO, Cindy Gergen of Columbia, MO, Mark Salyer of Indianapolis, and Jan Salyer of Valparaiso; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and siblings: Sue Stalbaum, Glen (Donna) Salyer, and Larry (Judy) Salyer. He was preceded in death by his parents, and six siblings.
A private service will be held at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Christian Appalachian Project or the Paralyzed Veterans of America.
There once was a man from Salyersville, Who made things from wood with such skill. A fan of hard work, He made a man out of cork. Here's our farewell to $2 Bill.
