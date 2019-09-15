{{featured_button_text}}
Billy Johnson

BLACK OAK/CALUMET TOWNSHIP - Billy Johnson, age 69, of Black Oak/Calumet Township, passed away September 12, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was a retired member of USW Local 1011. Billy enjoyed riding his motorcycle and he loved playing and building guitars. He was preceded in death by his parents: Lela and Earl Johnson; two brothers: Dallas and Ernie Johnson. Billy is survived by his loving wife, Marcia Johnson; daughter, Tonya (Patrick) Brown; two sons: Billy (Renee) Johnson, and Ryan (Allison) Johnson; three grandchildren: Blake Ramos, Ryan Jr. and Lily Johnson.

Friends are invited to visit with Billy's family on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m., with Pastor Frank Encinas officiating, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. www.burnsfuneral.com