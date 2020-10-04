MUNSTER, IN - Billy Max Cummings (nee Schlegelmilch), 88 of Munster, IN passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020. He is survived by his sons, William John and Steven Lee (Lori) Schlegelmilch; daughters, Deborah Marie (late Ronald) Gardner and Suzanne Marie (Thomas) Daurio; grandchildren, Melissa, Jennifer, Jeffrey, Rebecca, Angela, Arlene, Amy and Allison; seven great grandchildren; siblings, Betty, George, Shirley and Noel; stepsons, Douglas and Curt Cummings. He was preceded in death by his wife Caroline; son, Lawrence and five siblings. Visitation will be on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Funeral service will be private. He will be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.