June 27, 1936 - Jan. 8, 2022.
CEDAR LAKE, IN - Billy W. Edwards, age 85, of Cedar Lake passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
He was born June 27, 1936 in rural Newbern, TN to Jack and Ruth Edwards, both of whom preceded him in death. Bill is survived by his wife of 41-years, Elaine; children: Christopher (Sherri) Edwards, Kathy Edwards, Linda (John) Benedict, Steven (Kathy) Plant, Rhonda Hillegonds, and Barbara (Dan) Neely; special friend and cousin, James Edwards; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Bill was also preceded in death by siblings: Eugene Edwards and Janice York.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date, when Bill will be interred at German Methodist Cemetery in Cedar Lake. Memorials in Bill's memory may be directed to the American Cancer Society or another charity of your choice.