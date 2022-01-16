Billy W. Edwards

He was born June 27, 1936 in rural Newbern, TN to Jack and Ruth Edwards, both of whom preceded him in death. Bill is survived by his wife of 41-years, Elaine; children: Christopher (Sherri) Edwards, Kathy Edwards, Linda (John) Benedict, Steven (Kathy) Plant, Rhonda Hillegonds, and Barbara (Dan) Neely; special friend and cousin, James Edwards; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Bill was also preceded in death by siblings: Eugene Edwards and Janice York.