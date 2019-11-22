{{featured_button_text}}
Birdell Tisdale
Sallie Gucwa

HOBART, IN - Birdell Tisdale, age 82, of Hobart, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Birdell is survived by his wife of 55 years, Shirley Tisdale; daughter, Pamela A. Tisdale; son, Darryl K. Tisdale; two grandchildren: Christopher Blanford, Jr., and Gabriella Monique Floyd; and great-nephew, Stanley (Michelle) McWilliams.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Lawrence Robertson officiating. Interment to follow at Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

To sign Birdell's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 769-3322.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.