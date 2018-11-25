CROWN POINT, IN - Blagoja Ristevski, age 68 of Crown Point, passed away Wednesday, November 21, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bitola, Macedonia and moved to the United States in 1991. Prior to immigrating to the US he was a Technical Director of Hotel Epinal Enterprises Macedonia. For the last 25 years he was owner of Bill's Professional Painting. He was a member of SS Peter & Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral.
He is preceded in death by his parents Riste and Cvetanka Ristevski. Blagoja is survived by his loving wife, Violeta of 41 years; beloved children: Dejan and Igor Ristevski; beloved daughter-in-law, Ana; cherished grandchildren: Stefan and Filip; siblings: Done (Mirjana) Ristevski, Vasko Ristevski; nieces and nephews: Ane, Hristina, Kristijan and Filip; and many other cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed to barbeque and was especially fond of watching his oldest grandson play soccer. He will always be remembered by his smile, generosity and joy for life. His calm demeanor, positive outlook and respect for all was always appreciated. He will be missed by many.
Visitation will be held Monday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St, Merrillville with a Pomen Service at 7pm with Rev Georgij Gligorov officiating. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 27, 2018 directly at 10am SS Peter & Paul Macedonian Orthodox Church,9660 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. For further information please call Mileva or David at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel (219) 736-5840 or