Blanca Margarieta "Jazmine" Shaffer

OHIO - Blanca Margarieta "Jazmine" Shaffer, age 62 of Mansfield, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center following a month-long illness.

She is a loving wife and mother, survived by her husband of 36 years, Steven Shaffer, their son Nicholas Shaffer, a brother Jaime "Jimmy" Cordero Jr., godmother Lupe Ramos, good friends Beckie "Sissie" and David Markwood, and other family members.

Jazmine is preceded in death by her loving father, Jaime Cordero Sr.

Jazmine took care of her father preceding his passing. In that time they became very close and formed a special bond. He was so very proud of her.

Any services will be private.

