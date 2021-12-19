Blanche "Bobbie" Nagle

July 4, 1928 – Dec. 3, 2021

Blanche "Bobbie" Levin Nagle was born on July 4, 1928 in Hammond, Indiana. She was the daughter of Theodore and Ida Levin, twin sister to Gertrude "Trudy" Levin Weiss and younger sister to Samuel Levin and Florence Levin Karnofsky.

Bobbie married Harvey Nagle in 1948 and was his devoted companion for 69 years. Surviving are their three children: Terry (Pile), Nancy (Wilk) and Bruce Nagle; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A student of the Chicago Art Institute beginning at age 14, Bobbie's creative spirit touched many art forms. She was an accomplished potter, china mender, jewelry maker, advanced Master Gardener and writer of Haiku.

Bobbie opened and co-operated Town Gallery in Munster, IN, then left to create and sell her pottery in several local galleries. Trained in china mending at Lawrence University, she built a thriving business. Her love of gardening was evident from Master Gardener projects in the community and in her own backyard.

Bobbie will be remembered and missed for her aesthetic sensibilities, sense of humor, love of reading and being a consummate "news junkie." Her Haiku has been inspiration for us all: