Bob "Bobby" T. McGee

Bob is survived by children: Mike (Lisa) McGee, Carrie (Brian) Zajac and Jenny (Benjamin) Johnson; grandchildren: Megan, Jenna, Brady and Brooks. He is also survived by siblings Bill (Faye) McGhee, Mike (Betty) McGhee, and Janice (Tom) Graves. Bob was preceded in death by his son Mark McGee; wife Barbara McGee (nee Thebault); and siblings: Cora Lee Andrews, and Katie Petty. Bob is also survived by his faithful friends (Jason Morton and Juan Mendoza) who were with him until the end.

Bob was a well known and respected plumber in the Hammond area for over 50 years. It was evident that Bob didn't know a stranger by all of the visitors who came to be with him in his final days. Bob showed an enormous amount of generosity and graciousness to anyone he came into contact with. Thank you for all of the phone calls, messages, visits, prayers, food, flowers, and every other act of kindness over the last several months. We appreciated every single act and expression of love for him. We will rest easy knowing that he is reunited with Barbara and Mark, and as Bob would say, "We're here for a good time, not a long time". Thanks for giving him so many good times!