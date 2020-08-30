 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bob 'Carp' Karczewski

Bob 'Carp' Karczewski

{{featured_button_text}}
Bob "Carp" Karczewski

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY HUSBAND.

You're loved and missed everyday since the 16 years you've been gone.

Love, Doris and Family

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts