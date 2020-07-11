× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bob 'Injun Bob' Gajdik

CHESTERTON, IN — Bobbie Dean Gajdik, 77, passed away May 23, 2020, in Hinsdale, IL, with Carol Mitchell, longtime companion and caretaker, by his side.

Bob was born on January 19, 1943, in Cane Creek, KY, and resided in Portage, IN, and Chesterton, IN, during his adult years.

Bob was an electrician in the 80 inch Hot Strip Mill and retired from Bethlehem Steel. He was a lifelong member of the Portage Jaycees and was an avid motorcycle rider. He was greatly known in the community and was a friend to everyone he would come to know. He also worked as a "bouncer" at Leroys Hot Stuff for years and friends there became like family to him.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Eula (Schell) and Michael Gajdik; brother, Timothy Gajdik; and son, Timothy "Big Country" Gajdik.

Bob is survived by two daughters, Laurel Eris, of North Carolina, and Tova (Eric) Eliason, of Texas; brother, Michael (Mindy) Gajdik; sister, Laura (David) Smolnicky; three grandchildren, Andrew Hilley, Kaitlyn Bagnall and Landon Bagnall; and three nieces, Michelle (Corri) Wild-Gajdik, Julia (Ryan) Affolder and Shawn Stur.