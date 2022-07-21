 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bob "Rico" Warieka

  • 0
Bob "Rico" Warieka

SCHERERVILLE - Bob "Rico" Warieka, age 74, of Schererville, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022. He is survived by his son, John Warieka; daughter, Jody (Bill) Schaaf; granddaughters: Anna and Lily; sister, Joyce (Jim) Barker; brother, Steve (Kay) Grabek; companion, Sharon Shamel; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Nuzzo Warieka; parents: John and Ann Warieka; and mother-in-law, Anna Nuzzo Anton.

Funeral services will begin with prayers at the Fagen-Miller Funeral Home, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John, on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. with mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Church. Burial St. Michael Church Cemetery. Friends may meet with the family on Friday, at the funeral home, from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Growing up in the good ole days in Gary, Bob spent his days in Junedale Little League and on any basketball court he could find. He was quite the athlete. It was there he found the love of his life, Anne, both graduates of Lew Wallace High School. As a serial entrepreneur, he owned Radio Shacks, as well as Rico's Restaurant and M&R Diner. He enjoyed his bowling league days, playing poker with his buddies, and watching his granddaughters grow. He was a kind, patient and devoted dad who we will miss beyond measure. www.fagenmiller.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts