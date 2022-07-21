SCHERERVILLE - Bob "Rico" Warieka, age 74, of Schererville, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022. He is survived by his son, John Warieka; daughter, Jody (Bill) Schaaf; granddaughters: Anna and Lily; sister, Joyce (Jim) Barker; brother, Steve (Kay) Grabek; companion, Sharon Shamel; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Nuzzo Warieka; parents: John and Ann Warieka; and mother-in-law, Anna Nuzzo Anton.

Funeral services will begin with prayers at the Fagen-Miller Funeral Home, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John, on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. with mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Church. Burial St. Michael Church Cemetery. Friends may meet with the family on Friday, at the funeral home, from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Growing up in the good ole days in Gary, Bob spent his days in Junedale Little League and on any basketball court he could find. He was quite the athlete. It was there he found the love of his life, Anne, both graduates of Lew Wallace High School. As a serial entrepreneur, he owned Radio Shacks, as well as Rico's Restaurant and M&R Diner. He enjoyed his bowling league days, playing poker with his buddies, and watching his granddaughters grow. He was a kind, patient and devoted dad who we will miss beyond measure. www.fagenmiller.com