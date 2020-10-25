Bob Serafin

Think a thought of my brother today, for the kind, caring man who came along your way. As a Hammond teacher, he taught in his uniquely "entertaining" style, "Mr. Serafin was my favorite teacher," I've heard all this while. A prankster, poet, piano man, artist and writer with a competitive soul, took on coaching three sports as his additional role. In all that he did, he gave it his best, while keeping his family first above all the rest. As a MOST ardent fan of the Bears, Sox and IU, he was more "vocal" than anyone else you knew! Memories of you surround me each day, as if they all happened just yesterday. You always "had my back" as I had yours too, and that's something special that brothers and sisters just do. I wish you were here to share each "Remember when..." so we can laugh together once again. UNLIKE ANY OTHER, FOREVER BOBBY MY BROTHER. Love, Lorraine