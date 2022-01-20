 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bobbie Rose Jackson-Fleming
0 Comments

Bobbie Rose Jackson-Fleming

  • 0
Bobbie Rose Jackson-Fleming

Bobbie Rose Jackson-Fleming was born November 28, 1936, and she made her heavenly transition on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents Oree and Helen Jewell Caldwell; brother Verle Oree Caldwell; son Larry Jackson, Martin Jackson, Jr. and David Fleming.

She leaves to cherish her memories her children: Marie Jackson, Martin Jackson, Jr., Ronald Jackson, Shawn (Bertha) Jackson, Keith Jackson and Trent Jackson; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother Steve and a host of other family and friends.

Celebration of life services will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street in East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart, IN. Live streaming can be viewed via www.divinityfuneralhome.com and will begin promptly at 11:00 AM CST.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What comes next in NY's investigation of Trump

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts