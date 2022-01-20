Bobbie Rose Jackson-Fleming was born November 28, 1936, and she made her heavenly transition on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents Oree and Helen Jewell Caldwell; brother Verle Oree Caldwell; son Larry Jackson, Martin Jackson, Jr. and David Fleming.

She leaves to cherish her memories her children: Marie Jackson, Martin Jackson, Jr., Ronald Jackson, Shawn (Bertha) Jackson, Keith Jackson and Trent Jackson; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother Steve and a host of other family and friends.

Celebration of life services will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street in East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart, IN. Live streaming can be viewed via www.divinityfuneralhome.com and will begin promptly at 11:00 AM CST.