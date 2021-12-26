 Skip to main content
Bobby E. Starr

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Bobby E. Starr, age 79 of East Chicago, IN passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 at home. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Meriam Felders Starr; ten children: Kim (Ronnie) Simington, African Starr, Everette Starr, Eric (Terri) Starr, late Brian Starr, Jasmine Felders, Shauntae Starr, Chardee (Byron) Starr, Nasha (Williiam) Fredo, Laila (Oscar) Starr and Runie Glover; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters: Juanita James, Doris Starr, Lillian Duke, late Evelyn Cumberlander; numerous nieces and nephew. Preceded in death by his parents, Everette and Eudell (Bridges) Starr.

Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021. Private cremation to follow.

Bobby retired from UTLX (Union Tank), he was an employee of ISM Security and he loved fishing. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.

