LAKE STATION/HAMMOND, IN - Bobby G. May, age 50, of Lake Station, passed away on Sunday, August 19, 2018.
He is survived byhis loving wife of 31 years, Debra Acheson; three children: Branden (Rebecca) Acheson, Cayla Joy Acheson and Brian Acheson; granddaughter, Liliana Acheson; parents: Joe (Joan) May; siblings: John Anthony May, Joey May, Debra (Rick) Stempf, Ronnie Frost; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and his dog Lily.
Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 24, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME with Dan Nichols, minister officiating. Private cremation will follow.
Bobby was born and raised in Hammond; he was a graduate of Morton High School Class of 1986. Bobbywas employed at ADS Logistics in Chesterton as a Diesel Mechanic. His passions included riding his Harley, working on cars, and cheering on the Cubs and NASCAR races. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and son and will be missed by all who knew him.
