May 16, 1939 - Feb. 5, 2023

PORTAGE - Bobby J. Suggs, age 83, of Portage passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023. He was born on May 16, 1939 in Big Spring, Texas to the late Clarence and Bessie Suggs. On January 28, 1960 he married Shirley Harris in Big Spring, Texas. He worked as a Bricklayer for over 60 years. In his free time, he loved to play golf and coach youth sports. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Suggs; sons: Craig (Teresa) Suggs, Tim Suggs; grandchildren: Cody (Katie) Suggs, Justin (Bryan) Suggs; great-grandchildren: Emily and Lance.

He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Lance Suggs; his parents; and three brothers.

Memorial contributions in Bobby's name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

There will be no attended services. Cremation was entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.