Bobby Leroy Williams (Cook)
March 14, 1954 — April 5, 2021
ST. LOUIS, MO — Bobby Leroy Williams (Cook), 67, made his peaceful transition in St. Louis, MO, on April 5, 2021, after a battle with cancer.
Born in Gary, IN, on March 14, 1954, Bobby was the fifth born child of Cleo Sr. and Marsh Williams (Stewart). Bobby (Cook) graduated from Emerson High School in 1973. Upon his graduation, he was employed at US Steel, later joined the Marine Corp and returned to US Steel, some years later. He was preceded in death by his father, Cleo Sr.; mother, Marsh Williams (Stewart); and brothers, Johnny (Big J) and Cleo Jr. (Hope).
He leaves to cherish his memories brothers, Lawrence, Larry (Rene) and sister, Easter Beatrice; loving nieces, Easter Marie (Ricky) and Nakilah (David); great-nieces, Linda Marie, Arielle and Sari; nephews, Larry A. and Clifton; and great nephews: Jadon, Jay and a host of relatives and friends.