Bobby Leroy Williams (Cook)

Born in Gary, IN, on March 14, 1954, Bobby was the fifth born child of Cleo Sr. and Marsh Williams (Stewart). Bobby (Cook) graduated from Emerson High School in 1973. Upon his graduation, he was employed at US Steel, later joined the Marine Corp and returned to US Steel, some years later. He was preceded in death by his father, Cleo Sr.; mother, Marsh Williams (Stewart); brothers, Johnny (Big J) and Cleo Jr. (Hope).