 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bobby Leroy Williams (Cook)

Bobby Leroy Williams (Cook)

Bobby Leroy Williams (Cook)

Bobby Leroy Williams (Cook)

March 14, 1954 — April 5, 2021

ST. LOUIS, MO — Bobby Leroy Williams (Cook), 67, made his peaceful transition in St. Louis, MO, on April 5, 2021, after a battle with cancer.

Born in Gary, IN, on March 14, 1954, Bobby was the fifth born child of Cleo Sr. and Marsh Williams (Stewart). Bobby (Cook) graduated from Emerson High School in 1973. Upon his graduation, he was employed at US Steel, later joined the Marine Corp and returned to US Steel, some years later. He was preceded in death by his father, Cleo Sr.; mother, Marsh Williams (Stewart); brothers, Johnny (Big J) and Cleo Jr. (Hope).

He leaves to cherish his memories brothers, Lawrence, Larry (Rene) and sister, Easter Beatrice; loving nieces, Easter Marie (Ricky) and Nakilah (David); great-nieces, Linda Marie, Arielle and Sari; nephews, Larry A. and Clifton; and great-nephews, Jadon, Jay; and a host of relatives and friends.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts