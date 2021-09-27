Bogdan Trivunovich

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Bogdan Trivunovich, age 96, of East Chicago, IN passed away September 23, 2021. He is survived by his loving sons: Nick (Nora) Trivunovich and family and Bobby Trivunovich; grandchildren: Chris (Morgan) Chandler, John and Meghan; three great-grandchildren: Hollyn, Bryn, and Drew; also two sisters in Serbia; numerous family Kumovi and many dear friends.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church of East Chicago. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Friends are invited to visit with Bogdan's family on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until time of service at the St. George Church of East Chicago.

Bogdan was a member of the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church and a retired employee of the Inland Steel Company.