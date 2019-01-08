GILMAN, WI - Bonita E. Mrock, 87 of Gilman, died Friday, December 21, 2018 at Aspirus Medford Hospital. She was born on March 31, 1931 in Stanley the daughter of the late Charles and Rozella (Glidden) Nichols. Bonnie grew up in the Gilman area and graduated from Gilman High in 1948. She first married Kurt Kruger who passed away and later married Robert Mrock who also passed. Bonita was a cook and singer at the Blakesley Dude Ranch in Montana. She also worked at a newspaper, several restaurants and retired from the Lansing Chiropractic Clinic in Lansing, IL. But she was most proud of her achievements as a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Bonita led by example with her kindness of spirit, her generosity, compassion and her faith. These things will be remembered fondly by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Eric Kruger of Burnham, IL, Carrie Best of Gilman and Cristina (Nick) DeLaurentis of Crown Point IN, one step daughter, Katharine Kies, 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and two brothers, Clarence (Darlene) and Leonard Nichols both of Gilman. Bonita is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands Kurt and Robert, a daughter, Jacquelyn Magnussen, a son, Robert C. Mrock and her sister, Karleen.
A Celebration of life will be held at 5:00 PM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Gilman Park. Inurnment will take place prior in the family cemetery. PLOMBON FUNERAL SERVICE - GILMAN, WI assisted the family.