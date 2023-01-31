VALPARAISO, IN - Bonita J. Pallone, 86 of Valparaiso passed away January 26, 2023 at the home of her nephew Steven York with whom she had been living while Steven cared for her.

Bonnie is survived by nephews Steven York, Timothy York, Sean Alexander and niece Megan Fites (Scott). She is also survived by many Kerber and Kish cousins as well as her Pomeranian Joey who so enjoyed his 4pm cheese break.

Bonnie is predeceased by her parents John and Elsie Kish Pallone, and her sisters Kathleen Margaret Pallone York (late William) and Maureen Ellen Pallone Alexander (Jerry).

She had a long and fulfilling career at the INS (Immigration and naturalization services) where she was an interpreter. She would take dictation from Spanish speaking people and translate it into English.

Bonnie was an avid letter writer and would fill letters with clippings of interest to the recipient.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, 525 S 2nd St., Chesterton, IN. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Chesterton Cemetery.

