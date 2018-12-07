GARY, IN - Bonita Jordan, age 71 of Gary, passed away Saturday, December 1, 2018 at home. Survivors: two daughters, Dakota Smith and Denita Jordan both of Gary; one son, Algie Mark (Sharon) Jordan III of Fayetteville, NC; 13 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; four sisters, Marlene Jones, Mamie Blewett, Alma Jean (Isaac Jr.) Hanspard, Cynthia Jones Banks all of Minneapolis, MN; two brothers, Henry (Felecia) Jones and Delbert Jones both of Minneapolis, MN; daughter-in-law, Brandi Jordan of Hammond; sister-in-law, Mary Jordan of Gary; two brothers-in-law, Willie E, Jordan and Bobby Jordan both of Gary; godsister, Carol-Ann Seaton of Gary and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband, Algie Jordan, Jr.; son, Darryl Jordan, Sr.; two granddaughters, Christina Jordan and Lauren Jordan; sister, Joyce D. Moore; brother, Dickie Jones.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Progressive Cathedral, 1169 Connecticut St., Gary; Bishop Norman J. Hairston II, Pastor. Rev. Joe Clark, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Zion Progressive Cathedral from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service
HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Jordan family during their time of loss.