June 1,1949 - May 31, 2021

PORTAGE, IN - Bonnie Alexander of Portage, Indiana, age 71 passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 1, 1949 in Gary, Indiana to the late Frank and Geraldine (nee McGee) Lentner. Bonnie retired from U.S. Steel where she worked as a chemist. Bonnie had a great passion for children's ministry, home improvements, crafting and was an avid animal lover. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She is survived by her children, son, Richard Alexander; daughters, Lynda Burton, Tonee Drever, and Kymie Miletich; grandchildren: Christian, Jean-Luc, Ayriana, Alli, Sarah, Allison, Arinn and Alyssa; nine great-grandchildren; brothers: Frank (Judy) Lentner, Harold (Carol) Lentner, Michael (Norma) Lentner and Danny (Jennifer) Pettit; two sisters Barbara Inman and Patty (Mike) Daily; fur babies, dog, Candi and two cats, Melissa and Susan and other loving family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Edgar (Sonny) Alexander; two brothers, Roy and James Lentner and brother-in-law, Roy Inman.

In lieu of flowers donations in Bonnie's memory may be made to the Independent Cat Society 4061 S County Line Rd, Westville, IN 46391.

Per Bonnie's wishes, there will be a graveside service that will take place for family and friends Monday, June 7, 2021 at 2:00PM at Calvary Cemetery, 2701 Willowdale Road, Portage, Indiana 46368.. Arrangements handled by Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Avenue, Portage, Indiana. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuenralhomes.com