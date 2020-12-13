Bonnie Ann O'Connor (nee Thielen)

Bonnie was a generous spirit who shared freely even when money was tight and had a signature habit of buying extra and giving it away to friends and neighbors. In years past, she worked as a salesclerk for Sears, but more recently you could find her chatting with neighbors about community happenings and local news. Bonnie was gregarious and wherever she went they knew her by name. In particular, she liked going out to breakfast and would delight in introducing you to the wait staff at any of her regular spots. She loved oldies, board games, Hallmark Christmas movies, and rooster decorations.