Bonnie Ann O'Connor (nee Thielen)
PORTAGE, IN - Bonnie Ann O'Connor (nee Thielen), age 67 of Portage, IN passed away December 7, 2020.
Bonnie was a generous spirit who shared freely even when money was tight and had a signature habit of buying extra and giving it away to friends and neighbors. In years past, she worked as a salesclerk for Sears, but more recently you could find her chatting with neighbors about community happenings and local news. Bonnie was gregarious and wherever she went they knew her by name. In particular, she liked going out to breakfast and would delight in introducing you to the wait staff at any of her regular spots. She loved oldies, board games, Hallmark Christmas movies, and rooster decorations.
Bonnie was one of four sisters and loved it best when they could all be together. Her biggest pride in this world was her daughter Nicole and twin grandsons, Jared and Weston, with whom she visited a couple weeks each year.
She left this world expressing love for her family. She is survived by her husband, Michael O'Connor; daughter, Nicole (Christopher) Bush; stepchildren, Eric (Tabatha) O'Connor and Shannon (Jay) Sizemore; grandsons, Weston and Jared Bush; sisters, Nancy (Tom) Robinson and Doris Pavlinac; and many more family members and friends. She is preceded in death by father, Norbert Thielen; mother, Dorothy Thielen; and sister, Linda Loomis.
Due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, memorial visitation will be private. In lieu of flowers and to honor her generosity, donations may be made in Bonnie's name to the World Health Organization COVID-19 Response Fund or Feeding America. We ask survivors of COVID-19 to consider donating blood. Donor locations can be found at www.redcrossblood.org. www.reesfuneralhomes.com
