Bonnie Barbara Harrigan (nee Bochnowski)

Sept. 30, 1945 - April 3, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Bonnie Barbara Harrigan age 75, peacefully passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

She is survived by her children: Robert Costello Jr., James (Evelyn) Costello, Keri (Mark) Schwartz and Kelly (Kurt) Niles; grandchildren: Robert J. E. Costello, Christopher A. Costello, Aubrie D. (Steven) DeYoung, Danielle (Nick) Zurawski, Chad (Laci) Costello, Emily Costello, Jordan Costello, Cayla Costello, Grant Schwartz, Nolan Schwartz and Makenzie Schwartz and Timothy Niles; seven great grandchildren; sister, Judith (late Richard) Okray and aunt, Maryanne Bogielczyk and one niece and two nephews.

Also surviving is her beloved Jim Thiel.

Preceded in death by her husband in 1999, Timothy Gerald Harrigan.

Bonnie was born on September 30, 1945 in East Chicago, IN to the late Edward and Theresa Bochnowski and was a 1963 graduate of TF South High School. She worked at various medical facilities retiring from Methodist Hospital Southlake Campus as a secretary. Bonnie enjoyed traveling, antiquing, walking on the beach and cooking for her family and friends.

Bonnie was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandma and friend and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.