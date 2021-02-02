DYER, IN - Bonnie D. Clauson (nee Deline), age 80, of Dyer, passed away peacefully Monday, February 1, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Delvin Clauson Sr. Loving mother of Denise (Kevin) Hedrick and Delvin (Vickie) Clauson Jr. Proud grandma of Kristine (Zack) Adair, Rachael (Aaron) Mahnke, and Ryan Clauson; great-grandma of Tyler and Shelby Adair. Dearest sister of Judith (John) Frigo, and the late Patricia (Wayne) Norris. Kind aunt of ten nieces. Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Margaret Deline.

Visitation Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME (Masks Please) 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Funeral Mass Thursday, February 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Directly at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church (Masks Required) 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN, with Rev. Charles Niblick officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations to Providence Life Services (18601 N. Creek Dr. Tinley Park, IL 60477 or www.providencelifeservices.com) in Memory of Bonnie, greatly appreciated. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.