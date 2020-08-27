Bonnie E. Dreggors (nee Michalewicz)

SHELBY, IN — Bonnie L Dreggors (nee Michalewicz) of Shelby, IN, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 79. She was a devoted wife of 50 years to (the late) Howard J. Dreggors; loving mother to daughters, Jennifer (Dave Rassel) Dreggors and Julie (Scott) Mitrisin. She also is survived by cherished grandchildren, Luke and Jake Mitrisin, and Molly and Casey Cox; loving sisters, Shalimar (Butch) Shavey, Cynthia Zatlokowicz, Laura (late Gavin) Turner and Deborah (Joseph) Serbentas; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Leona and Raymond Michalewicz. Bonnie was a 1959 graduate of Hammond High School and went on to work at St. Margaret's Hospital and tended bar at her parent's place, Ray and Lee's Bar in Calumet City. Bonnie also was a member of the Izaak Walton Leagues of America, Miller Ikes Chapter in Portage and the Diana Chapter in Shelby. Although she enjoyed fishing and traveling to many lakes she truly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, never missing a sporting event to cheer them on. Bonnie was a loving mother, daughter, wife, grandmother (busha) and friend to many and she will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched.