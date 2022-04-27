 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bonnie G. Price

Bonnie G. Price

Feb. 8, 1955 - April 19, 2022

VALPARAISO - Bonnie G. Price, 67, of Valparaiso, passed away unexpectedly at 9:53 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Northwest Health – Porter, Valparaiso.

She was born February 8, 1955, in Valparaiso, Indiana, to George and Louetta "Toots" (Garvey) Whited.

Bonnie was smart, spunky, sassy, and a good wife and mother. She was a special person, especially as a mother, who was loved deeply by her family.

On February 2, 1973, Bonnie met the love of her life and lifelong companion, Jerry Price. They married on June 23, 1973 in Valparaiso, IN.

Surviving are her husband, Jerry Price of Valparaiso; daughter, Jamie (Chad Du Priest) Jones of Portage; three grandchildren: Kaylee (Skyler) Brewer, Madilyn Jones, and Cameron Jones; and three great-grandchildren: Silas, Ryker, and Dakoda Nikrin.

Preceding in death were her parents.

Cremation has taken place. A family celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, (219) 362-3100, is caring for the arrangements.

Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com

