MORGAN TOWNSHIP - Bonnie Hannon, 69, of Morgan Township passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020. She was born February 25, 1950 in Winamac to George and Edna (Lee) Meinders. Bonnie graduated from Kouts High School and worked as a Verification Coordinator at Valparaiso University. She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kouts and enjoyed volunteering at their soup kitchen, listening to music, and cheering for Purdue basketball. Bonnie will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

On February 15, 1969 she married Thomas R. Hannon, who preceded her in death in 2014. Survivors include their children: Tami (John) Lodics of Zionsville, Kevin (Marla) Hannon of San Pierre, Trisha (Troy) Smith of Evansville, Kelly Hannon Barge of Roanoke, VA; and grandchildren: Marie, Michelle, Lucas and Sam Lodics, Evan and Cameron Smith, Jonah and Cora Barge. She was preceded in death by her step-father, Paul Bell; mother, Edna Bell; and sister, Donna.

A visitation will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, Kouts. The funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church with burial following at St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Kevin Hannon for an award in the Hannon's name to the Porter County 4-H Swine Project.