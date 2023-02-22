April 6, 1939 - Feb. 20, 2023

Bonnie Holiday was born as Bonnie Thirion on April 6, 1939 in Hammond, Indiana to Lois Bradley Thirion and Alfred Thirion. She was the second of four children, preceded by Janice Holmes and followed in age by Thomas Thirion and Michelle Earnhart.

Bonnie was a good student with good friends, both traits she continued through her life.

She put herself through college, graduating from Northern Illinois University and stayed interested in the world through news and constant reading. She went on to a career with an affiliate of McDonald's, supporting a comfortable and independent retirement. She was an unequivocal success.

Bonnie was an excellent friend to many people, some from high school, some more recently from Wittenberg Village. All of these people enjoyed Bonnie's excellent sense of humor, genuine caring for others and her sweetness.

That sweetness was shared even moreso with her children, David and Jill, and grandchildren, Michelle, Amanda, Sam and Josh. Bonnie's love for children came both innately and from her family. The entire Thirion family is, to this day, genuinely interested in kids, listening attentively, participating in games and vacations, and most importantly, showing endless love. Nobody was luckier than a child spending time with Bonnie.

Bonnie passed away in Fairfield, Connecticut, on February 20, 2023, near her son, beloved daughter- in-law, Carolyn, her grandsons and Carolyn's family, all of whom embraced Bonnie and loved her greatly. To the end, her family and caregivers remarked on her sense of humor and joy for life.

And, at the end, Bonnie shared with her son her love for Jesus, her belief that she would meet him in heaven and anticipation of being reunited with those she loved, primarily her parents and grandparents. Her one concern was leaving her loved ones, but also knew that she would meet them all again.

May the Lord bless and keep Bonnie Holiday.

A visitation for Bonnie will be held at Wittenberg Village, 1200 E. Luther Drive, Crown Point, IN. 46307 on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 11:00 AM until the time of service at noon. Burial will be at Union Mills Cemetery. To sign an online guestbook, www.newhardfuneralhome.com