HEBRON, IN - Bonnie J. Hoernig (Reed), age 86, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021.

Bonnie is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert J. Hoernig; sons: Bobby (Amy) Hoernig, Joe (Jody) Hoernig and John (Gail) Hoernig; grandchildren: Casey, Laci, Jaiden, Titan and Kenny; and two great-grandchildren.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents: Arthur and Beatrice Reed; and brother, James Reed.

Bonnie enjoyed reading, going to the casinos, adult coloring books and watching TV. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandkids.

Private Services have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Hebron, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Bonnie's name to VNA Hospice of Northwest Indiana.

