April 22, 1943 - Feb. 7, 2021

HOBART, IN - Bonnie Jean Mills passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 7, 2021.

She was born April 22, 1943 to James and Lenore Hill in Gary, IN.

After graduating from River Forest in 1961, she worked for Anderson Co. as a bower for twenty-seven years, and later worked for Strack & Van Til for twenty-two years.

She was an avid camper who had many friends, and always a story to tell.

Bonnie is survived by her son Demas Mireles; her sisters: Charlene King and Sharon Beauchamp; and her great-grandson Wyatt McKinney, who she was exceptionally ecstatic over.

She was preceded in death by her grand-daughter Kelsey Mckinney.

There will be no funeral service, per Bonnie's wishes, but a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.